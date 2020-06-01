Mrs.Jessie L. Spencer
10/30/1940 - 05/27/2020
Haddock, Ga- Jessie L. Spencer passed away on Wednesday May 27. Services will be held Tuesday June 2.2020 at 1PM at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church in Haddock. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Samuel's Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.