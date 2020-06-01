Jessie L. Spencer
1940 - 2020
Mrs.Jessie L. Spencer
10/30/1940 - 05/27/2020
Haddock, Ga- Jessie L. Spencer passed away on Wednesday May 27. Services will be held Tuesday June 2.2020 at 1PM at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church in Haddock. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Samuel's Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
01:00 PM
Ellis Chapel Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Samuels Memorial Funeral Home
167 Dolly & Tufts Ln
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-6152
