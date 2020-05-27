Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer
July 17, 1954 - May 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer are 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1400 Dunbar Road, Byron, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.


View the online memorial for Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
I remember our times on the baseball/football fields...I will miss you man. You and Greg hold a seat for me for we know not when our time will come. RIP my friend... RIP
To Martha and the family I know you will miss Jake but trust me everything will be alright... He's in God's hand now. My deepest sympathy goes out to you.

Ricky Canady, Shay and Darrell
Ronnie Smith
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved