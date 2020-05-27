I remember our times on the baseball/football fields...I will miss you man. You and Greg hold a seat for me for we know not when our time will come. RIP my friend... RIP

To Martha and the family I know you will miss Jake but trust me everything will be alright... He's in God's hand now. My deepest sympathy goes out to you.



Ricky Canady, Shay and Darrell

Ronnie Smith

Friend