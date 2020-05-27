I remember our times on the baseball/football fields...I will miss you man. You and Greg hold a seat for me for we know not when our time will come. RIP my friend... RIP
To Martha and the family I know you will miss Jake but trust me everything will be alright... He's in God's hand now. My deepest sympathy goes out to you.
Ricky Canady, Shay and Darrell
Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer
July 17, 1954 - May 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Graveside Services for Jessie Lee "Jake" Sandifer are 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1400 Dunbar Road, Byron, GA. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.