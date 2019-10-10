Jessie "Ray" Spivey
October 1, 1930 - October 9, 2019
Juliette, GA- Jessie Ray Spivey, 89, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. Burial will be in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Pastor Raymond Steinkamp and Mr. Jimmy Herndon will officiate. The family will greet friends from 6 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Pruitt Hospice, 6060 Lakeside Commons Drive, Macon 31210.
Mr. Spivey was born in Laurens County, Georgia the son of the late Avis Stewart Spivey and Herman Spivey and was the widower of Lonie Lindsey Spivey. He was a United States Army veteran and worked for WMAZ for 14 years and retired from Armstrong Corp. Mr. Spivey was a member of Dames Ferry Baptist Church and was also the co-host of the local WMAZ Southern Sportsman at one time.
Mr. Spivey is survived by his sons, Lindsey (Lisa) Spivey and Stewart (Sharon) Spivey; grandchildren, Ryan, Kirsty, and Drake; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Audrey, and Brynleigh; brother, Rev. Hugh Spivey; several nieces & nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019