Jessie "Tommy" Thomas Kitchens
July 24, 1947 - April 3, 2020
Americus, Georgia- Jessie "Tommy" Thomas Kitchens, 72, entered into rest on Friday, April 3, 2020, after a brief illness.
Tommy was born on July 24th, 1947, in Montezuma, Georgia. He was a member of Bonaire United Methodist Church and part of the FanAlice Sunday school class. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Georgia Southwestern University. After college, Tommy proudly served his country in the United States Air Force.
He was known for his beaming smile and friendly disposition. Tommy was kind to everyone that he met and always went out of his way to help those in need. He delivered meals for Meals on Wheels until he was no longer able to drive. He truly treasured his family, his church, and his friends.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Grady Kitchens and Mary Lou Kitchens; as well as brothers, Robert Lee (Tillie) Kitchens, Lewis (Joy) Kitchens, and sisters, Willie Mae (Bill) Athon, Laura (Hays) Reynolds, and Evelyn (Robert) Grizzle.
His memory will forever be treasured by his brothers, Grady Eugene (Audrey) Kitchens and Ronnie (Linda) Kitchens; and a large extended family, including many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, he has been privately laid to rest in Oglethorpe City Cemetery beside his parents. A graveside memorial service will be held and announced at a later date.
The family wishes to thank the Perfect Care staff for their kindness and excellent care.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Jessie Thomas Kitchens to: The activity fund at Perfect Care (his most recent residence), 114 Sullivan Dr., Americus, GA, 31709, or to Bonaire United Methodist Church, designated for the food pantry or the chapel fund, 221 Church Street, Bonaire, GA 31005.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020