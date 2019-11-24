Jessie W. Walker
February 11, 1923 - November 15, 2019
Simpsonville, SC- Jessie W. Walker of Simpsonville, South Carolina, passed away on November 15, 2019 at 96 years of age. The beloved mother and grandmother was born on February 11, 1923 in Swainsboro, Georgia. She was predeceased by her husband of over 64 years, John H. Walker, Sr. and several brothers and sisters.
She lived in Macon, Georgia from 1941 until December 2014 when she moved to Simpsonville, South Carolina to be with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.
Jessie was employed at Warner Robbins Air Force Base for over 35 years. She was an active member of Cherokee Heights/New Heights Baptist Church for over 65 years, where she taught Sunday School and served on the finance committee. Jessie and her husband enjoyed Ballroom dancing to "Big Band" music. In retirement, Jessie volunteered in the ticket office of the Macon Little Theatre for over 25 years and often played bridge with friends.
She deeply loved all of her family and adored her only grandson. She is survived by her son Johnny Walker (Linda) of Simpsonville, South Carolina; her grandson, John H. Walker, III of Charlotte, North Carolina and nieces and nephews.
Jessie was laid to rest in a private graveside service at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Open Arms Hospice, 1836 W. Georgia Road, Simpsonville, SC 29680.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 24, 2019