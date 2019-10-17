Jeyneil Hardy Deese
May 19, 1929 - October 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Jeyneil Hardy Deese, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Anthony and Dr. John Brown officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church Building Fund, 6511 Houston Road, Macon GA 31216.
Jeyneil was born in Macon, Georgia to the late James Richard and Nettie Lee Waldron Hardy and was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-six years, Thomas Freeman Deese. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Beverly Deese, siblings: James Hardy, Annilois Maloney, Ferrell Hardy and Rachel Johnson. She dedicated her life to her family, taking great pride in the care and management of her home. She loved to work in her garden, mailed greeting cards to loved ones, and for several decades served weekly at Macon Outreach. Jeyneil was a former member of Lynmore United Methodist Church and later Liberty United Methodist Church.
Jeyneil is survived by her children: Dianne (Marvin) Roberts, Neil (Pam) Deese and Richard Deese, grandchildren: Allison (Rob) Kelly, Chris (Ren) Deese, John (Robin) Roberts, Samantha (Kyler) Thrasher and Halie McNeal; eight great grandchildren, sister, Francis Inzer, and many nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 17, 2019