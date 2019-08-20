Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill C.M. Walters. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Jill C.M. Walters

Dec 16, 1966 - Aug 17, 2019

Macon, GA- Jill C. M. Walters, age 52, passed away peacefully from Colon Cancer on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hospice of Central Georgia- Pine Pointe in Macon, Ga. She was born December 16, 1966, in Tifton, Ga to (late) H. Duncan Walters and Martha C. (Westbrook) Walters. She was a 1985 graduate of Southwest High School and was in the process of getting her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Central Georgia Technical College when she was diagnosed. She had been in Law Enforcement for 12 years and was employed as a Police Officer at Central Georgia Technical College. She had 2 dogs Toby and Scarlet and 1 cat Oscar that she called her children. She loved the beach and the ocean, she would rather be on a cruise ship than anywhere else. Traveling with friends and family gave her the peace she desired. She loved to make other people laugh and ALWAYS had a smile on her face.

She was preceded in death by her father H. Duncan Walters. Jill is survived by her mother Martha C. (Westbrook) Walters and brother Greg Walters (Christi) of Grove, Oklahoma. A devoted ex-sister in law Sonia (Hernandez) Walters, 2 nieces, Jessica (Jason) Gifford, Lindsey (Michael) Bradley, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, with visitation at 11:00AM and service at 12:00NOON, New Heights Baptists Church 158 Lamar Rd., Macon, Georgia 31220. Burial will be private.

Jill would like everyone to dress in Bright happy colors instead of black, so we can celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare or .





View the online memorial for Ms. Jill C.M. Walters



Ms. Jill C.M. WaltersDec 16, 1966 - Aug 17, 2019Macon, GA- Jill C. M. Walters, age 52, passed away peacefully from Colon Cancer on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Hospice of Central Georgia- Pine Pointe in Macon, Ga. She was born December 16, 1966, in Tifton, Ga to (late) H. Duncan Walters and Martha C. (Westbrook) Walters. She was a 1985 graduate of Southwest High School and was in the process of getting her Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Central Georgia Technical College when she was diagnosed. She had been in Law Enforcement for 12 years and was employed as a Police Officer at Central Georgia Technical College. She had 2 dogs Toby and Scarlet and 1 cat Oscar that she called her children. She loved the beach and the ocean, she would rather be on a cruise ship than anywhere else. Traveling with friends and family gave her the peace she desired. She loved to make other people laugh and ALWAYS had a smile on her face.She was preceded in death by her father H. Duncan Walters. Jill is survived by her mother Martha C. (Westbrook) Walters and brother Greg Walters (Christi) of Grove, Oklahoma. A devoted ex-sister in law Sonia (Hernandez) Walters, 2 nieces, Jessica (Jason) Gifford, Lindsey (Michael) Bradley, 2 great nieces and 1 great nephew.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, with visitation at 11:00AM and service at 12:00NOON, New Heights Baptists Church 158 Lamar Rd., Macon, Georgia 31220. Burial will be private.Jill would like everyone to dress in Bright happy colors instead of black, so we can celebrate her life.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Macon Bibb County Animal Welfare or . Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.