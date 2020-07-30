1/1
Jill Resseger DeBona
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jill Resseger DeBona
January 27, 1949 - July 27, 2020
Oxford, Georgia - Jill Resseger DeBona, 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jill Resseger DeBona



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
02:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved