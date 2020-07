Jill Resseger DeBonaJanuary 27, 1949 - July 27, 2020Oxford, Georgia - Jill Resseger DeBona, 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com . There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.