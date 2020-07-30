Jill Resseger DeBona
January 27, 1949 - July 27, 2020
Oxford, Georgia - Jill Resseger DeBona, 71, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, July 31, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A memorial service following at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for Jill Resseger DeBona