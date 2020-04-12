Jim Baker
Lake Sinclair, GA- James Blount Baker was born January 29, 1944 and passed away April 9, 2020. He was the Son of Marvin Carlton Baker and Irene Blount Baker.
Jim was born and raised in Macon, Georgia, where he was fondly known as "Jimmy", and grew up surrounded by neighboring grandparents, aunts and uncles, and beloved cousins. One of Jim's fondest memories with the Bakers of Macon was the sweet-potato biscuit supper held annually between Christmas and New Year's, where his Aunt Grace's sweet-potato biscuits with cane syrup and sausage were unmatched. Jim enjoyed life and wanted all of his Family and friends to know that he loved them, and he appreciated their support throughout his illness. He was a strong man, who garnered much respect by all who knew him for his life's achievements including, but not limited to, shooting his age on the golf course in his 70's. He taught his children to hunt, fish, play sports, shoot pool, tuck in their shirts, and enjoy time with family.
Jim is survived by his Wife of 49 years, Caroline Hollis Baker of Sparta, Georgia, and his three Sons: James Blount Baker, Jr. (Amy), John Hollis Baker (Shannon), and David Wiley Baker (Audrey).
He was the proud "Grandaddy" to Matthew, Annie, Henry, and Jane. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Marcia Benford, of Sylvester, Georgia; a nephew, Christopher Baker (Cathy) of Beaufort, SC; a niece, Lisa James (Cary) of Alpharetta; and, many beloved first cousins.
The Family is planning a memorial at a future date at the Sparta Cemetery, where his ashes will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Milledgeville
View the online memorial for Jim Baker
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020