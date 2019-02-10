Jimi Cher Bailey
October 17, 1970 - February 3rd 2019
Blairsville, GA- Ms. Jimi Bailey age 48 passed away on Sunday February 3, 2019 in Blairsville GA. Born in Winder GA, she was a long time resident of Macon GA and served as a Macon police officer in the 1990's.
Jimi was known for her charitable work and the love of animals. She inspired so many people that were dealing with life's challenges. All of this while dealing with her own challenges in life. She was the inspiration for many animal rescue groups and an upcoming book.
There is not enough words that can ever be written to describe this Amazing Woman. She was the reason for so many smiles and laughter along with hope and Joy for the many that loved her.
She is survived by her son;, Alex Bailey, parents;, Don & Joyce Spero, sister & brother-in-law;, Danette & Bobby Driggers,; nieces, Megan & Haley Driggers,, nephews;, Robbie & Jake Driggers,; aunt & uncle;,Carol & Tom Flynn, She is also survived by her dogs, Rex, Lady-Bug, Butterscotch, as well as cats. All of her animals were rescues.
There were so many animals thankful to have been part of her life.
A Celebration of Jimi's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flower's, donations can be made to assist her son Alex continue his education. Please call 706-212-8983 for more information.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 10, 2019