Jimmie Etta ColeDecember 22, 1954 - September 23, 2020Jacksonville, FL- It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Jimmie Etta Cole. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Serenity Memorial Gardens located at 8570 Eisenhower Parkway, Lizella, GA. 31052. Reverend Gregory Lofton will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving devoted husband, Billy J. Cole; loving daughter, Shelavon Smith; devoted son, Antonio Smith; loving step daughter, Sherida Cole-Peavy and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.