Jimmie Exum
|
September 18, 1958 - March 27, 2019
Macon, GA,- Funeral services will be held Saturday April 6, 2019 at D.D. Memorial Baptist Church at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Paschal Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Paschal Memorial Funeral Home
181 N Church St
Jeffersonville, GA 31044
(478) 945-2312
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019