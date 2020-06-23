Jimmie L. West Jr.
June 16, 1962 - May 29, 2020
Macon , GA - Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 @ 10:30 AM at Macon Memorial Park; 3969 Mercer University Dr. Macon GA 31210
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Jimmie L. West Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 23, 2020.