Jimmie Lee Smith Jr.
1965 - 2020
Jimmie Lee Smith Jr.
November 15, 1965 - October 31, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Jimmie Lee Smith Jr. A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Parkway Memorial Gardens located at 720 Carl Vinson Parkway, Warner Robins, GA. 31093. Pastor Rufus Pearson will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted parents, Josephine Burke and Jimmie Lee Smith Sr; two loving children, Jarius and Jessica Smith and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held November 4, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 4, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

