Jimmie Lloyd McGreggor
October 29, 1933 - November 16, 2019
Macon, GA- Jimmie Lloyd "Jim" McGreggor, 86, of Macon, Georgia, died Saturday, November 16, after a sudden illness.
Jim was born on Oct. 29, 1933 in Columbiana, Alabama, and soon moved to a farm in rural Bibb County, Georgia, where he enjoyed the simple life with his mother and father and his 11 brothers and sisters. He attended Redding Elementary School, Lanier High School, and the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.
Jim married the love of his life, Lanette Adams, in 1959. His wife of 48 years, Lanette died in 2007, and Jim wore his wedding ring until the day he died.
Jim enjoyed bluegrass music, southern food and golf, but his family and his faith were the most important parts of his life. Jim loved his two sons, their spouses, and his two grandsons and two granddaughters. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers and sisters, and his large and ever-growing family of nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and -nephews.
Jim served as the chairman of the board of deacons at Tattnall Square Baptist Church during the late 60's and 70's and was instrumental in moving the church to its present location on Zebulon Road, where he sang in the choir. He was an organizer and a founding board member of Tattnall Square Academy. Later in life, Jim moved his church home to Lizella Baptist Church, where for many years he taught Sunday School with his beloved wife.
In 2007, Jim retired from Ferguson Enterprises after 50 years of service.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lanette Adams McGreggor; his parents, Henry Leonard McGreggor and Sallie Royal McGreggor; his daughter-in-law Michele Clark McGreggor; his brothers and sisters Dorothy Christine Knight, William Howard McGreggor, Henry Leonard McGreggor Jr., Hollie Pearl Davis, Jack Carlton McGreggor, Eddie Ray McGreggor, and Wilma Carlene Taylor; his half brother Delmar Leroy Blankenship Jr.; and his half sister Annie Louise Mote.
He is survived by his sons Brian Keith McGreggor of Roswell, Georgia, and Kendall Brent McGreggor of Newnan, Georgia; his daughter-in-law Jennifer Macklin McGreggor; his grandchildren Andrew Clark McGreggor, George Macklin McGreggor, Mary Katherine McGreggor, and Sarah Grace McGreggor; his sister Mary Frances Williams; his brother Benjamin Louis McGreggor; and their families.
A private family graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 24, at 2 pm in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his memory to Lizella Baptist Church.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2019