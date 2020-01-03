Jimmy Charles Monroe
February 12, 1932 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Jimmy was suffering from a multitude of illnesses during the last 2 1/2 months of his life. Weeks of struggling to overcome these were not what God had planned and on December 31st he took his last breath surrounded by his daughters and many of his grandchildren. With saddened hearts we say goodbye to our Dad, Grandfather, Pop and friend.
Jimmy's passions in life could not be contained in a single word or description, as he loved his family, friends and music.
Jimmy was a member and Deacon of Lawrence Drive Baptist Church since 1979. He worked in the trailer business for most of his career, retiring from Trailmobile in Atlanta, GA.
Jimmy is preceded in Death by his first wife: Shirley Ann Monroe, and daughter, Deborah Monroe Waugh, parents and grandparents.
Surviving Children: Sandra Mosley (J. David), Keith Monroe (Fredrika), Jim Monroe, Jr (Melanie), Catherine Robuck (Ken), Joy Everly (Scott), Two sisters: Gloria Kersh (J. Dean) and Jean Smart (Rev. Elbert), Grandchildren: Jody Miller, Susanne McConnell, Jennifer Waugh Hill, Ronnie Waugh, Joseph Waugh, Katie Rivers, Kristin Stewart, Lauren Adams, Benton Everly, Luke Robuck, and Victoria Everly and 16 Greatgrandchildren.
Survived by his 2nd wife: Margaret DuBose Monroe
Graveside service to be held at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery in Macon, Georgia at 2pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 with visitation from 1-2pm at Macon Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to: Trellis Supportive Care 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020