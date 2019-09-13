Jimmy Cliff Marshall
April 24, 1939 - September 10, 2019
Byron, GA.- Jimmy Cliff Marshall, 80, of Byron, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with the Reverend Chet Cooper officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Marshall was born in Crawford County, Georgia, on April 24, 1939. He retired from Colonial Bread Company. Mr. Marshall was passionate for his family, always making sure the love of his life, Glenette, was taken care of. He loved to talk politics and gardening vegetables. When he was able, he was always cutting firewood for his old wood burning stove. Mr. Marshall wanted to tinker in his garage or spend his time outdoors, rather than being inside, any day.
Mr. Marshall was preceded in death by his father, Cliff Marshall; mother, Edna Pearl Sloan Marshall; and grandchildren, Chad Thomas and Cassandra Stevenson.
Mr. Marshall is survived by his wife of 58 years, Glenette Marshall; son, Alan Marshall (Karen); daughters, Cherry Frederick (Paul) and Ginger Verbick; grandchildren, Jessica Englehardt (John), Matthew Frederick (Amy); great-grandchildren, Chad Newsome, Adelyn and Ashton Englehardt; grandson of his heart; Luke Newsome; brother, Terrill Marshall (Elizabeth); sisters, Sue Becham and Betty Gordon; and sister-in-law, Joyce Hencley (Mike).
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019