Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Thomson, GA- Mr. James Delmar "Jimmy" Dunn, Jr., 85, formerly of Clarkesville and Sparta, GA entered into rest February 21, 2019.

Mr. Dunn was a native of Hancock County, Georgia, the son of the late James Delmar Dunn, Sr. and the late Virginia Foster Dunn. He lived most of his life in Hancock County, resided in Clarkesville for a time, and moved to Thomson approximately four years ago. He was retired as the owner/operator of Dunn Sausage and had served in the National Guard of Georgia. Being a man of strong work ethic and values throughout his life, he was a past member of Culverton Baptist, Sparta Baptist, and Fairfield Baptist Churches. Mr. Dunn loved telling jokes and loved His family.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Emily Callaway Dunn; sons, James Dunn, III (Jackie) of Monroe, GA and Jerry Dunn (Lindsay) of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Nicole Langston (Cliff), Jenifer Dunn, Davis Dunn, and Callaway Dunn; and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Berry Wren officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.

Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Dunn.





View the online memorial for Jimmy Dunn



Jimmy DunnThomson, GA- Mr. James Delmar "Jimmy" Dunn, Jr., 85, formerly of Clarkesville and Sparta, GA entered into rest February 21, 2019.Mr. Dunn was a native of Hancock County, Georgia, the son of the late James Delmar Dunn, Sr. and the late Virginia Foster Dunn. He lived most of his life in Hancock County, resided in Clarkesville for a time, and moved to Thomson approximately four years ago. He was retired as the owner/operator of Dunn Sausage and had served in the National Guard of Georgia. Being a man of strong work ethic and values throughout his life, he was a past member of Culverton Baptist, Sparta Baptist, and Fairfield Baptist Churches. Mr. Dunn loved telling jokes and loved His family.Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Emily Callaway Dunn; sons, James Dunn, III (Jackie) of Monroe, GA and Jerry Dunn (Lindsay) of Thomson, GA; grandchildren, Nicole Langston (Cliff), Jenifer Dunn, Davis Dunn, and Callaway Dunn; and numerous cousins.Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Beggs Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Berry Wren officiating.The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Jimmy Dunn. Funeral Home Beggs Funeral Home

799 Cobbham Road NE

Thomson , GA 30824

(706) 595-4100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close