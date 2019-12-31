Jimmy Floyd
07/15/1943 - 12/29/2019
Dallas, Georgia- Jimmy Floyd, age 76, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1943 in Macon, GA, to his late parents; John and Grace Floyd. He worked as a mechanic privately before owning Smyrna Marine. Jimmy greatly enjoyed motor sports, boats, and was an avid animal lover. Mr. Floyd was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Floyd.
Survivors include his loving children; Andy (Lisa) Floyd of Marietta, GA, Kimberly (Allen) McNelis of Dallas, GA, brother, Billy (Susan) Floyd of Fayetteville, GA, grandchildren; Jennifer (Tyler) Simons, Emily Floyd, Bailee "Miss B" Floyd, Tessa "Punch" Floyd, great grandchild, Madelyn Simons and nephew, Brit (Sandy) Floyd.
A Memorial Service for Mr. Jimmy Floyd will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Strickland and Brother Phil Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to The in loving memory of Mr. Floyd.
To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Jimmy Floyd
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 31, 2019