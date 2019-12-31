Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Floyd. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Floyd

07/15/1943 - 12/29/2019

Dallas, Georgia- Jimmy Floyd, age 76, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1943 in Macon, GA, to his late parents; John and Grace Floyd. He worked as a mechanic privately before owning Smyrna Marine. Jimmy greatly enjoyed motor sports, boats, and was an avid animal lover. Mr. Floyd was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Floyd.

Survivors include his loving children; Andy (Lisa) Floyd of Marietta, GA, Kimberly (Allen) McNelis of Dallas, GA, brother, Billy (Susan) Floyd of Fayetteville, GA, grandchildren; Jennifer (Tyler) Simons, Emily Floyd, Bailee "Miss B" Floyd, Tessa "Punch" Floyd, great grandchild, Madelyn Simons and nephew, Brit (Sandy) Floyd.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Jimmy Floyd will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Strickland and Brother Phil Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to The in loving memory of Mr. Floyd.

To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at

Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.





View the online memorial for Jimmy Floyd



Jimmy Floyd07/15/1943 - 12/29/2019Dallas, Georgia- Jimmy Floyd, age 76, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1943 in Macon, GA, to his late parents; John and Grace Floyd. He worked as a mechanic privately before owning Smyrna Marine. Jimmy greatly enjoyed motor sports, boats, and was an avid animal lover. Mr. Floyd was a loving father, brother, and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Wayne Floyd.Survivors include his loving children; Andy (Lisa) Floyd of Marietta, GA, Kimberly (Allen) McNelis of Dallas, GA, brother, Billy (Susan) Floyd of Fayetteville, GA, grandchildren; Jennifer (Tyler) Simons, Emily Floyd, Bailee "Miss B" Floyd, Tessa "Punch" Floyd, great grandchild, Madelyn Simons and nephew, Brit (Sandy) Floyd.A Memorial Service for Mr. Jimmy Floyd will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Wayne Strickland and Brother Phil Bryant officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to The in loving memory of Mr. Floyd.To leave online condolences for the family, please feel free to visit our website at www.samclarkfuneralhome.com Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.