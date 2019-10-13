Jimmy Freeman
06/09/1966 - 10/8/2019
MACON, GA- Jimmy Freeman, 53, of E. Virginia Lane, passed away Tuesday in Macon.
Services will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at 2:00PM in Real Life Church in Macon, GA. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Bo Turner will officiate.
Mr. Freeman was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Hugh and Brenda Smith Freeman. He was preceded in death by his brother Timmy Freeman. Jimmy was the owner of Jimmy Freeman's Window Cleaning Service and was a member of Real Life Church where he was active in the Real Hope Ministry, the Food Resource Center and served as an Usher.
Survivors include his wife, Allison W. Freeman. Daughter Hannah Freeman. Sons, Tommy (April) Freeman and Joshua Freeman. His brother Cecil (Debra) Freeman and his sister Sandra Ernest. His Uncles, Benjamin (Betty) Evans and William Bill Evans
The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 Monday before services in the church
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019