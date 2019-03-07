Jimmy Hall, Sr.
July 1, 1952 - March 5, 2019
Fort Valley , GA- Services for Jimmy Hall, Sr. are 11:00AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Usher's Temple C.M.E. Church with interment at Willowlake Memorial Gardens. HICKS and Sons Mortuary, Ft. Valley
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 7, 2019