Reverend Jimmy K Revell, Sr.

HAYNESVILLE, GA- Reverend Jimmy K. Revell, Sr., 64, was called Home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, April 24, 2020, after extended health issues, especially with his heart. A Private Graveside Service will be held next week at Haynesville Church of God. Because of the restrictions placed on our country at this time, there will be a Facebook Live Event for everyone to observe the services. The family and the church will announce the details on their Facebook pages. Brother Jimmy will be laid to rest in the cemetery at First Baptist Church of Haynesville. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Haynesville Church of God, 311 Pitts Road, Hawkinsville, GA 31036.

Jimmy was born in Warner Robins, Georgia, ironically, the same town in which he passed away, to the late James K. and Georgia Melton Revell. A graduate of Perry High School's Class of 1975, he went on to further his education in Douglas, Georgia, at South Georgia College where he earned a degree in Computer Programming. He took his first job in Douglas and while there met and married the love of his life, Mary Elizabeth Eaton. The couple continued to live there until he took a position as an Executive Vice President with Robert Riemers Enterprises in Marshall Islands. After living there for a few years, the couple moved back to the U.S. and settled in Houston County in 1991. Jimmy continued to work with computers and in accounting, all the while feeling the stronger and stronger desire to serve the Lord full time and become a minister. In 2000, he and his wife founded the Haynesville Church of God and have lived right next door to the church since then. A true servant of God, Brother Jimmy was known for his loving kindness and generosity. He would help anyone in need when they asked, even if he didn't have it to spare. He was an exemplary mentor and a father-figure to many. He counselled many couples and performed weddings every time he was asked. Likewise, many families preferred Brother Jimmy to preach funerals, and he did so with such grace, respect, and dignity for the lost loved ones. He was a very loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend to all he encountered and will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish the memories they made with Brother Jimmy are his faithful and devoted wife of 44 years, Mary Revell of Haynesville; his children, Jimmy Keith Revell, Jr. (Rochelle) of Dahlonega, Keisha Richter (John) of Byromville, and John Wesley Revell of Haynesville; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Jamie Revell O'Connor (Don) of Edgewater, Maryland, Van Revell of Perry, Norma Revell Adams (Charlie) of Roberta, Michelle Grantham and Jeff Revell (Susan), both of Perry; many nieces and nephews; and all of his church members that were like family to him.

