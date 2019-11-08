Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker Sr..
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
1447 Swift St
Perry, GA
31069
(478)-987-1122
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
1447 Swift St
Perry, GA 31069
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker, SR
Fort Valley, GA- Jimmy Lee Walker, SR passed on November 4, 2019. Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home. Burial is private. Jimmy is survived by a common-law wife, Mattie General; children, Jimmy Lee Walker JR (Corrine), Catherine Williams and Rickie Lee Collier; siblings, Jessie Mae Walker and Vera Mae Zeigler; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Richardson Funeral Home of Perry


View the online memorial for Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker, SR
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.