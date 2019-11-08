Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker, SR
Fort Valley, GA- Jimmy Lee Walker, SR passed on November 4, 2019. Service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home. Burial is private. Jimmy is survived by a common-law wife, Mattie General; children, Jimmy Lee Walker JR (Corrine), Catherine Williams and Rickie Lee Collier; siblings, Jessie Mae Walker and Vera Mae Zeigler; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Richardson Funeral Home of Perry
View the online memorial for Jimmy Lee "Buddy Boy" Walker, SR
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019