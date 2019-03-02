Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Lewis Holland. View Sign

Jimmy Lewis Holland

January 29, 1935 - March 1, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. Jimmy Holland, USAF (ret.), 84, passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was retired from the United States Air Force. He was a B-46 and B-52 crew chief and flight chief most of his military career. MSgt Holland was retired Civil service from Robins Air Force Base as a C-141 aircraft hydraulic mechanic. He was a Mason and Shriner as well as a member of the Tryian Lodge #111 of Warner Robins, the Al Sihah Shrine Temple of Macon and a member of the V.F.W. Past 6605 and the American Legion Post 172.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Page; daughter, Julie Wiggs; sisters, Katherine Yongue; Joann Hall and brothers, Roy Holland, Zeb Holland, Robert Holland and Bernard Holland.

His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Danny Holland (Yvette); Kathy Martin (Kenny); both of Warner Robins; Sue Fleming (Tom), Brookhaven Mississippi; 8 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements with a Funeral service at 3:00PM on Sunday March 3, 2019 in Heritage Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 1:00PM-3:00PM. Immediately following the service he will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

701 CARL VINSON PKWY

Warner Robins , GA 31093

