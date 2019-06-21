Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Long. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Christian Hope Church 1600 Elberta Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Christian Hope Church 1600 Elberta Road Warner Robins , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Long

March 6, 1938 - June 19, 2019

Perry, GA- Jimmy N. Long joined the love of his life and beloved wife of 60 years, Joyce Dunlap Long, in Heaven on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was 81 years old.

Born on March 6, 1938 in Chester, Dodge County, Georgia, Jimmy was the son of the late Henry Columbus and Mattie Ionia Long. He and Joyce married shortly after her high school graduation and moved to Macon to begin their lives together. Jimmy worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company from 1957 until 1972 and then became a truck driver for Colonial Bread. In 1974, he moved on to work at The Bibb Company and in 1988 he joined the Foster Development Company until retiring in 2000.

Jimmy built his life around his family as he always put them first, especially his grandchildren. He had a knack for fixing things and was always happy to help family and friends with their household projects and repairs. Jimmy also enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, racing, and following NASCAR. He was saved at Congregational Holiness Church in Gresston and faithfully served at Christian Hope Church in Warner Robins.

In addition to his wife and parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his siblings, R.C. Long, Murl "Jackie Boy" Long, and Ovis Long.

His memory will forever be treasured by his loving children, Debra Greer (Steve) of Perry, Chris Long (Debbie) of Loganville, and Kevin Long (Shannon) of Macon; grandchildren, Daniel, Crystal, Kelly, Kristen, Briana, Austin, and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Landon, Aubrey, and Micah; sister, Anna Ruth Long; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Christian Hope Church at 1600 Elberta Road in Warner Robins. A funeral service will immediately follow at the church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Watkins officiating. Jimmy will be laid to rest next to Joyce in Congregational Holiness Church Cemetery in Gresston at 1:00 p.m. that afternoon.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jimmy to Central Georgia Cancer Care, 114 Sutherlin Dr., Ste. C-1, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

