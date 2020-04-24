Jimmy McCain
Eatonton, GA- Mr. Harold James "Jimmy" McCain, 73, passed away on April 22, 2020. A Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. McCain was a native of Long Beach, California and had lived most of his life in Houston County. He was the son of the late Harold McCain and the late Margaret Mary Thompson McCain. He was a Captain of his own Commercial Fishing Boat and a Veteran of the United States Army.
He is survived by his son, Mack McCain of Jones County; brothers, Paul McCain (Heidi) of Eatonton, Bill McCain (Sandra) of Rome; sisters, Carol Trussell (Grady) of Warner Robins, Donna Duke ( Frank) of Ft. Valley.
