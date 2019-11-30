Jimmy Hughes
November 25, 2019
Lizella, Georgia- Jimmy Hughes, amazing brother, beloved husband, marvelous father and pretty spectacular Doda has died at 71 on Monday, November 25, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, at 11:00 AM in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home with, Reverend Phillip Johnson officiating.
Jimmy loved God, pre-Obama USA and his family. He was married to his original wife Helene for 45 years. He was impressed with Donald Trump but equally impressed with Democratic shenanigans. He liked to talk about the good old days and walking to school (Ft Hawkins) uphill both ways, barefoot in the snow while rolling his tire. He and his brother Eddie had the run of his neighborhood which backed up to The Indian Mound. They swam in Walnut Creek, camped out with Indian graves, and rendered animal fat into candles, smoked lizards under the house. A navy veteran, Jimmy worked for Georgia Power Company. for more than 40 years. He retired to become full time nanny for his grandson. Jimmy taught his girls how to use power tools, jump start a car, back a trailer, build a barn or furniture and install outdoor bathrooms. If you lived with him when you turned 16 you would change a tire before you drove out of that driveway. He could fix anything except cancer.
Jimmy coached little league girls' softball for 10 years. He hosted an annual Halloween party for more than 30 years. Once invited you could show up forever. We his family, Eddie, Bobbi, Helena, Cherry, Helene, Shannon, Katie, Allison (Wes), Lindsay, Kinsley, Ezra, Saylor, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws, out laws, and friends will miss him forever but rejoice knowing where he know resides. In lieu of flowers please find someone who will benefit from an act of kindness. Maybe they will pay it forward. Do not cry because I'm gone, smile because I was and will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 30, 2019