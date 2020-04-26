Reverend Jimmy Rex Woods
August 19, 1935 - April 22, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Reverend Jimmy Rex Woods "Brother Jimmy," 84, of Byron, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28, in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A memorial service for the public will be held on a later date.
Brother Jimmy was born on August 19, 1935, in Columbus, Georgia. He graduated from Lanier High School and attended Tennessee Temple University. Brother Jimmy started his ministry as song director at several churches in Middle Georgia, then served as the senior pastor for 29 years at Southside Baptist Church in Macon, and most recently as the senior citizens pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Lizella. He was retired from Inland Container Corporation after 32 years of service. Since 1986, Brother Jimmy and his wife Janice shared the Love and Gospel of Jesus Christ with children through Camp Care Incorporated in Byron.
Brother Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother, Etta Mae Payne; step-father, Albert S. Payne; father, Glenn Woods; and nine brothers and sisters.
Brother Jimmy is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janice Woods; sons, Jamie Woods (Misty) and Jeremy Woods (Tracie); grandchildren, Austin, Savannah, Mason, Ridge, Madison, and Joshua; great-grandchildren, Cora and Braydon; sister, Sheila Hester (Billy); and several nieces and nephews.
The family will graciously accept flowers or donations may be made in Reverend Woods honor to Camp Care Inc., in care of any middle Georgia Cadence Bank location.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020