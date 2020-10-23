Jimmy Shumans Ballard
July 24, 1971 - October 20, 2020
Lizella, GA- Jimmy Shumans Ballard, 49, of Lizella, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held at Northway Church, Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Lane Collins officiating. The family will greet friends at Hart's at the Cupola, Thursday October 22, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow the service at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Masks and temperature checks are required for entry to Northway Church. Please practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Georgia Equine Rescue League, Ltd., 61 McElhannon Rd. SE, Bethlehem, GA 30620 or Macon Kennel Club, P.O. Box 13471, Macon, GA 31208
Jimmy graduated from Windsor Academy and Georgia College and State University, majoring in Public Health. He began selling real estate in 2000 after working in public relations for the healthcare industry. He was a real estate broker at Rivoli Realty. Jimmy was the vice-president of the American Kennel Club of Warner Robins. He was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church.
Love of the outdoors has always been a part of Jimmy and his family. Jimmy enjoyed spending time with his family and horses at their farms in Fort Valley and Lizella. He owned several Al Czevahka Arabians
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jennifer Rutledge Ballard of Lizella; children, AnaGrace Ballard and Samuel Shumans Ballard; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Ballard, Sr.; brother, Raymond O. Ballard, Jr. (Penny) of Macon; sister, Rana Ballard Thigpin (John) of Macon; brother, L. Brian Ballard (Sara) of Macon; and nieces and nephews, Robbie, Amelia and Allie Ballard, John Gordon and Wimberly Thigpin, and Morris and Cate Ballard; and his dog, Linc.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Jimmy Shumans Ballard