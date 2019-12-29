Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Centerville United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Magnolia Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy Spinks

March 22, 1943 - December 27, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Jimmy Spinks, 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, December 27, 2019. Jimmy was born in Macon, Georgia, to the late C.B. and Myrtle Howard Spinks on March 22, 1943, and in 1946 the family moved to Warner Robins. A self-starter from childhood, Jimmy began working a paper route as soon as he was old enough; then, at age 13, he went to work for The Men's Shop. Jimmy graduated from Warner Robins High School with the Class of '61 and attended Georgia Southwestern University and the

Jimmy Spinks was many things, but his most important role was that of a wonderful family man who was forever dedicated to his wife and their children. As the boys grew, Jimmy continually coached their Little League teams and proudly attended as many school functions as he possibly could. The love he carried for his sons grew even stronger, if possible, when his most important job became being "Papa" to his grandchildren; he found great happiness in taking care of all of them.

Generous with his time and possessing a strong faith, Jimmy was a longtime faithful member of Centerville United Methodist Church where he was active with the Issues and Answers Sunday School class as well as being involved in numerous other areas of the church over the years. He was civic minded and will be remembered as a pillar of the community of Warner Robins who loved advocating for the city and its people, many of whom he called friends. Jimmy served as a Past President of the Warner Robins Jaycees where he was named "Outstanding Man of the Year," and as past Chairman of the Warner Robins Chamber of Commerce, as well as Past President of the Warner Robins Optimist Club; the latter two organizations honored him with civic and business awards as a result of his tireless efforts. Additionally, he enjoyed volunteering as the MC of the Miss Warner Robins Pageant for several years, as well as serving on the 21st Century Partnership, WRING, the Central Georgia Board of Realtors, and the National Life Underwriters Association. To unwind, he loved fishing, woodworking, and tinkering in the shop, but mostly spending time with the family he adored. Jimmy will be remembered by friends, family, and an appreciative community as a fun-loving, hard-working, generous and kind gentleman. He will be greatly missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Patsy Spinks of Warner Robins; sons, Brad Spinks (Sara) of Warner Robins, Greg Spinks (Tracy) of McDonough, and Dean Spinks (Kelly) of San Francisco, California; grandchildren, Clayton Spinks (Amelia), Conner Spinks (Haley), Carson Spinks, Carter Spinks, Katie Spinks, and Kyle Spinks; siblings, Charliette Wyatt of Warner Robins and Carol Hightower (Howard) of Macon; special niece, Morgan Michele Morgan (Chuck); and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Centerville United Methodist Church. After the service, Jimmy will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Jimmy to Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville, GA 31028.

