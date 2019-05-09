JIMMY TAYLOR
PERRY, GA- James "Jimmy" Hayward Taylor, 77, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, after an extended illness. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.
Jimmy was born in Eustis, Florida, to the late Austin and Kathryn McKinney Taylor. He grew up in Perry and graduated from Perry High School. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy in Hawaii among other places. Upon returning home, he began working with Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base as a Supervisor and then a Manager in the Parachutes Division then transferred to the Sheet Metal Division, from where he retired after over 30 years of service. Through the years, Jimmy enjoyed coaching recreation softball and baseball for his children's teams. He also was a long-time member and Past-President of the local CB Club. He liked communicating as "Squire," his chosen "handle," via citizens band radios, which are practically a thing of the past in this technologically advanced world. After retirement, Jimmy bought a vacation home at Lake Sinclair and began spending most of his time there fishing and enjoying a peaceful environment until his health hindered his travels there. While Jimmy kept to himself and his immediate family most of the time, he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
Left to cherish the memories they made with Jimmy are his children, Deanna Taylor Revell of Lake Sinclair, and Jay Austin Taylor of Austin, Texas; his grandchildren, Trey Austin Taylor, James Hunter Revell, and Brayden James Taylor; a great-grandson, Clay Austin Taylor; his sisters, Brenda Brown of Brunswick, and Phyllis Willocks (Lynn) of Maryville, Tennessee; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for JIMMY TAYLOR
Published in The Telegraph on May 9, 2019