Jo Ann Argo Hopson
February 28, 1948 - August 18, 2020
Butler, GA- Funeral services for Jo Ann Argo Hopson, 72, of Roberta will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Roberta Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Roberta City Cemetery. Ms. Hopson passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Country Gardens Assisted Living in Butler.
She was a 1966 graduate of Crawford County High School and always enjoyed taking part in planning their class reunions. She the crew chief of Team USA Drag Racing and she was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Argo and Velma Burgess.
Survivors include one son, Joe Hopson (Jennifer) of Gray; one daughter, Lynn Thaxton (Dale) of Butler; one brother, J.D. Argo of Roberta; one sister, Martha Argo Carter (Robert) of Roberta; four grandchildren, Harlie Hopson, Kasey Kirksey, Kiley Thaxton and Bruce Thaxton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial contributions in Ms. Jo Ann's memory may be made to: Country Gardens Assisted Living, 19 Hillcrest Circle, Butler, GA 31006 or Bethel Congregational Methodist Church, 1516 Thomaston Highway, Butler, GA 31006.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that a face covering be worn as well as social distancing be practiced.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements. View the online memorial for Jo Ann Argo Hopson