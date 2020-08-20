1/
Jo Ann Argo Hopson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jo Ann Argo Hopson
February 28, 1948 - August 18, 2020
Butler, GA- Funeral services for Jo Ann Argo Hopson, 72, of Roberta will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am at Roberta Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Roberta City Cemetery. Ms. Hopson passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Country Gardens Assisted Living in Butler.
She was a 1966 graduate of Crawford County High School and always enjoyed taking part in planning their class reunions. She the crew chief of Team USA Drag Racing and she was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.C. Argo and Velma Burgess.
Survivors include one son, Joe Hopson (Jennifer) of Gray; one daughter, Lynn Thaxton (Dale) of Butler; one brother, J.D. Argo of Roberta; one sister, Martha Argo Carter (Robert) of Roberta; four grandchildren, Harlie Hopson, Kasey Kirksey, Kiley Thaxton and Bruce Thaxton; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Memorial contributions in Ms. Jo Ann's memory may be made to: Country Gardens Assisted Living, 19 Hillcrest Circle, Butler, GA 31006 or Bethel Congregational Methodist Church, 1516 Thomaston Highway, Butler, GA 31006.
Due to Covid-19, the family requests that a face covering be worn as well as social distancing be practiced.
You may sign the online guest register at www.mcleightonfuneralservice.com
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Jo Ann Argo Hopson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Roberta Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Burial
Roberta City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
375 South Dugger Avenue
Roberta, GA 31078
(478)836-3336
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
McLeighton Funeral Service - Roberta
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved