06/26/1938 - 07/28/2020
Carrollton, Georgia- Jo Ann Branam, age 82 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020. She was born June 26, 1938 in Carbon Hill, Alabama, the daughter of the late Millard Harrison and the late Gertrude O'Mary Harrison. She was retired from Fleet Finance, having worked as a Loan Officer for over thirty years, and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Branam, and her first husband, Dalton Jones. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff & Amber Jones of Carrollton, Georgia. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
(770) 836-1466
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
JoAnn was a dear cousin. We were best of friends as children and spent much time at each other’s home. Rest In Peace JoAnn
Patsy O&#8217;Rear Waller
Family
