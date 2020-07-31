Jo Ann Branam
06/26/1938 - 07/28/2020
Carrollton, Georgia- Jo Ann Branam, age 82 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, July 28, 2020. She was born June 26, 1938 in Carbon Hill, Alabama, the daughter of the late Millard Harrison and the late Gertrude O'Mary Harrison. She was retired from Fleet Finance, having worked as a Loan Officer for over thirty years, and was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Branam, and her first husband, Dalton Jones. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff & Amber Jones of Carrollton, Georgia. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
