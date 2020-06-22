Joan Allison
1926 - 2020
Joan Allison
December 31, 1926 - June 20, 2020
Kathleen, GA- Joan Pauline Allison, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, June 25, 2:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Parkway Memorial Gardens. The Reverend Bruce Brookshire will officiate.
Joan was born December 31, 1926 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Carmelo and Sylvia DeMille Profeta. She was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church and "The Turtles" Social Group. Joan was a homemaker for most of her life and advocated for Casa. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt and will be missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Joan is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Allison, grandchild, Jordan Allison, and nephew, Steve Cisternino.
Joan is survived by her children, Michael (Sherri) Allison of Augusta, and Adrienne Mary Allison of Perry; grandchildren, Christopher, Amanda, Adrienne Faye (Mark), Katherine (Steven), and Daniel; great grandchildren, Tyler, Wyatt, Marshall, Maeva, Sotiris, and Autumn; Nieces, Brenda Gallaher, Joanie Baffaro; and nephews, Carl and Jimmy Profeta.
Please go online and sign the guest book at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Joan Allison



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
