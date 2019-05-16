Joan Barfield Law
06/10/1932 - 05/14/2019
Warner Robins, GA- Joan Barfield Law, 86, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Family will greet friends beginning at 1:00PM on Friday, May 17, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. A graveside service will follow at 2:00PM in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Ed McQueen officiating.
Born in Fort Valley, Mrs. Law had worked as a secretary at the Mayor's office in Centerville and the Macon Police Department. She spent so much time volunteering at the Museum of Aviation that she was made an employee. She was a long time member of Central Baptist Church. Her family will remember her as a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Mrs. Law is preceded in death by her husband, Murray Law, and a son, Dale Law. Survivors include a son, Craig Law (Dianne) of Warner Robins; daughter, Ramona Hibbert of Dublin; grandsons, Jared Law of Warner Robins and Dylan Hibbert (Jody) of Dublin; great grandsons, Ray, Caleb, Liam. and Tristan Hibbert; and a brother, Barney Barfield (Susan) of Perry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088, or to the . Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 16, 2019