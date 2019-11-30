Joan Dodson Burgess
August 22, 1936 - November 28, 2019
Bonaire, GA- On the evening of Thursday, November 28, 2019, Joan Dodson Burgess, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was 89 years old.
Born and raised in Utica, Mississippi, Joan was the daughter of the late John Walter and Lillian Sudduth Dodson. She attended Utica Consolidated School and became a beautician at Helen's Salon and Beauty Shop. Joan and her family moved to Warner Robins in 1960 where she opened her own beauty shop called Cameo. Beauty and hair were great talents she possessed, but she was a nurturer; her sole purpose was taking care of her family. She loved to cook, clean, and was the best "Nana" in the world.
In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Elizabeth Wilkerson; her grandson, Robert Wesley Lucas; and her brother, John Alvin Dodson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 48 years, George "Mac" Burgess of Bonaire; daughters, Dolores W. Caudillo (Steve) of Macon, Kathy W. Atkinson of Warner Robins, and Pat Hodges (Lamar) of Acworth, Georgia; grandchildren, John David Floyd, Jr., Crystal F. Moritz, John Harry Lucas, Jr., Beth Reid (Cody), Michael Hodges, and Rachael Byrd (Jake); and great-grandchildren, Owen and Grant Reid.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. After the service, Joan will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Joan to Kindred Hospice, 319 Margie Dr., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
