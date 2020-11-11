Joan Elizabeth Newell
May 28, 1935 - November 9, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Joan Elizabeth Newell passed away on the morning of Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Hazel Colson Hospice House in Perry. She was 85 years old.
Joan was born on May 28, 1935, in Washington, D.C. She worked as a Billing Clerk at the Imaging Center in Warner Robins. A natural born caretaker, Joan always put others first. For 22 years, Joan poured into the many young lives of the foster children whom she cared for and housed. An outstanding cook, she was famous for her brownies, cookies, and angel food cake. Although Joan loved spending time in the kitchen, one could also find her enjoying a frozen Coke from Burger King. She was also an animal lover; Joan especially loved her terrier companion, "Diva." She was a member of the Centerville and Warner Robins Senior Citizens Clubs. Most of all, Joan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Her beloved husband, Dale Edward Newell; daughter, Abby Newell; and mother, Mary E. (Waugh) Williams, preceded Joan in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her daughters, Denece Gary and Debra Newell (John Andrews) all of Warner Robins; son, Charles Newell of Macon; grandsons, Wayne Clark (Jennifer Arnold), Logan Gary (Shekinah), and Matthew Newell (Hayley); seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend David Miller officiating. Afterward, Mrs. Newell will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joan Elizabeth Newell to Happy Hour Service Center 202 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093, or to the Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
