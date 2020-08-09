1/1
Joan Frances Abram
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Frances Abram
November 26, 1934 - August 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Joan Frances Abram, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 85.
Joan was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 26, 1934, to the late Bill and Sarah Jennings Thompson. She served for a number of years as Principal of St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Macon before becoming an English Professor at Fort Valley State University. While at FVSU, Joan was involved in starting its first Habitat for Humanity program. She was also a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was instrumental in getting their Christian Service Center started. Joan will forever be remembered for the deep love she held for her family, her church, and her community, all of which she served faithfully during her lifetime.
Joan's memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 45 years, Monroe Edward Abram, Sr. of Warner Robins; stepson, Monroe J. Abram (Kimberly) of Antioch, Tennessee; grandchildren, Maya, Arianna, Jamison, and Ella Abram; sister, Jacqueline Phillips of Greensboro, North Carolina; nephews, Chris and Greg Phillips; niece, Sherri Elliott; and many beloved cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Joan will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joan to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Christian Service Center, 300 South Davis Drive, Building 300
Warner Robins, GA 31088.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Joan Frances Abram



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved