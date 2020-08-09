Joan Frances Abram
November 26, 1934 - August 7, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Joan Frances Abram, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. She was 85.
Joan was born in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 26, 1934, to the late Bill and Sarah Jennings Thompson. She served for a number of years as Principal of St. Peter Claver Catholic School in Macon before becoming an English Professor at Fort Valley State University. While at FVSU, Joan was involved in starting its first Habitat for Humanity program. She was also a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was instrumental in getting their Christian Service Center started. Joan will forever be remembered for the deep love she held for her family, her church, and her community, all of which she served faithfully during her lifetime.
Joan's memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 45 years, Monroe Edward Abram, Sr. of Warner Robins; stepson, Monroe J. Abram (Kimberly) of Antioch, Tennessee; grandchildren, Maya, Arianna, Jamison, and Ella Abram; sister, Jacqueline Phillips of Greensboro, North Carolina; nephews, Chris and Greg Phillips; niece, Sherri Elliott; and many beloved cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. with Monsignor Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Joan will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following Mass.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Joan to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Christian Service Center, 300 South Davis Drive, Building 300
Warner Robins, GA 31088.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family.