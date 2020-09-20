1/1
Joan Joyner Hilton
1934 - 2020
Joan Joyner Hilton
February 18, 1934 - September 17, 2020
Macon, GA - Joan Joyner Hilton, 86, passed away September 17, 2020 after a 12-day battle with COVID-19. Joan was born February 18, 1934 in Fulton, Kentucky, the oldest child of Walter Wade and Wilma House Joyner. She was a graduate of Whittle Elementary School and A.L. Miller High School and attended Mercer University, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi. She was a talented artist and loved to dance and sing (off-key). She made a mean peanut butter pie and gave marvelous Christmas presents. She survived melanoma 35 years ago and told people the resulting giant scar on her calf was from a shark bite.
Joan was predeceased by her parents, as well as her husband, Charles ("Charlie") Cornelius Hilton and her daughter, Tambi Lee Thompson.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Joyner of Houston; children, Terri Thompson Higgins, Talisa Thompson Hanson (Dennis), both of Macon, and Hubert Wade Holland of Lehigh Acres, Florida. She was "Mema" to her grandchildren Katie Beth Gottlieb (Adam) of Houston, Maggie Olive (J.R.) of Macon, Denny Hanson of Nashville, Emily Higgins of Macon, and Joseph Hanson (Catie) of Macon, as well as four great-granddaughters.
The family will hold a memorial service to scatter Joan and Charlie's ashes together when it is safe to gather again. They also wish to thank Navicent Health and Zebulon Park for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Centenary Church, 1290 College St, Macon, GA 31201. Please wash your hands and wear a mask.


View the online memorial for Joan Joyner Hilton


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
