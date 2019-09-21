Joan Leslie Bruner (1949 - 2019)
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-746-4321
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA
Joan Leslie Bruner
August 5, 1949 - September 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Joan Leslie Bruner
August 5, 1949 - September 18, 2019
Macon, Ga - A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 23rd at 1:00 PM at Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, Macon.
(Bold color dress is required per her request)
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon GA 31210, has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 21, 2019
