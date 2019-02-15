Joan Lockett Lewis
September 04, 1937 - January 27, 2019
Hyde Park, MA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Joan Lockett Lewis. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Ave Macon GA. 31208. Reverend Roland Stroud will officiate. Interment Services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Family may be contacted at 1160 James St. Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joan Lockett Lewis
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019