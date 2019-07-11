Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Mace Sane. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Mace Sane

December 15, 1934 - July 9, 2019

Miramar Beach, Florida- Joan Sane, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Hickory, North Carolina, Joan was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Stephens and Ruby Wilkie Stephens. Joan graduated with honors from George Hildebran High School, where she was a cheerleader. She retired as a Logistics Analyst at Robins Air Force Base. A woman of sturdy faith, Joan loved her Sunday school class and church at Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Joan will be forever missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Joan was an avid square dancer and active member of the Warner Robins Ramblers. While traveling with her family and friends, Joan made many friends around the world. She loved to entertain and hosted many holiday dinners in her home for friends without family.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Richard Hoyt Mace; sisters, Patti Ann Mosteller and Betty Bailey; brother, Terry Stephens; mother, Ruby Stephens; father, Bill Stephens; and former husband John Robert Mace, USAF (Ret).

Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 16 years, Roy Sane; children, Robert Mace (Sharon) of North Carolina; Russell Mace (Bernadette) of Panama City, Florida; daughter, Cindy Mace of Warner Robins; stepchildren, Patti Moore, Debi Garner, and Doug Sane; grandchildren, Brian Mace, Clifford Mace, Nathan Mace, Jeff Mace, Stephen Mace, Kelly Ferguson, Michael Mace; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Dean Stephens (Patsy), Teressia Icard (Robert), brother-in-law, Danny Bailey, all of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her neighbor, Sandy Gardner, her caregiver, Selina Trice, and all the caregivers that grew to love her as they helped her.

Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Sane will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Sane will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.

After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at the home of Cindy Mace at 104 Pointer Court, Warner Robins, Georgia, to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to the at 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.

Go to





View the online memorial for Joan Mace Sane





Joan Mace SaneDecember 15, 1934 - July 9, 2019Miramar Beach, Florida- Joan Sane, 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born in Hickory, North Carolina, Joan was the daughter of the late William "Bill" Stephens and Ruby Wilkie Stephens. Joan graduated with honors from George Hildebran High School, where she was a cheerleader. She retired as a Logistics Analyst at Robins Air Force Base. A woman of sturdy faith, Joan loved her Sunday school class and church at Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins, Georgia. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend to many. Joan will be forever missed by all of those who knew and loved her. Joan was an avid square dancer and active member of the Warner Robins Ramblers. While traveling with her family and friends, Joan made many friends around the world. She loved to entertain and hosted many holiday dinners in her home for friends without family.In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Richard Hoyt Mace; sisters, Patti Ann Mosteller and Betty Bailey; brother, Terry Stephens; mother, Ruby Stephens; father, Bill Stephens; and former husband John Robert Mace, USAF (Ret).Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 16 years, Roy Sane; children, Robert Mace (Sharon) of North Carolina; Russell Mace (Bernadette) of Panama City, Florida; daughter, Cindy Mace of Warner Robins; stepchildren, Patti Moore, Debi Garner, and Doug Sane; grandchildren, Brian Mace, Clifford Mace, Nathan Mace, Jeff Mace, Stephen Mace, Kelly Ferguson, Michael Mace; 17 great grandchildren; siblings, Dean Stephens (Patsy), Teressia Icard (Robert), brother-in-law, Danny Bailey, all of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank her neighbor, Sandy Gardner, her caregiver, Selina Trice, and all the caregivers that grew to love her as they helped her.Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Sane will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterward, Mrs. Sane will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.After the service, family and friends are invited to gather at the home of Cindy Mace at 104 Pointer Court, Warner Robins, Georgia, to celebrate her life.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church at 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088 or to the at 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on July 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.