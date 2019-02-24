Joan Mattox
February 22, 1939 - February 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Mrs. Joan Lindsey Mattox, 79, transitioned on Tuesday, February, 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alton Mattox, daughter Cynthia Renders and son Ranard Mattox. Homegoing Services will held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Warner Robins CME Church Life Center, 200 Othal H. Lakey Circle, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Warner Robins, CME Church.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary has charge of the arrangements.
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 24, 2019