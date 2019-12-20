Joan Phillips
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Joan Phillips will be held 11 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Rev. Stanley Kimble will officiate. Rev. Edward Dawson will serve as Eulogist. Interment services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Phillips, 71, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Sidney Phillips; three children, Gerald Phillips, Lisa Jones and Dewayne Phillips; two sisters; three brothers; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 206 Dennis Place, Macon.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joan Phillips
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 20, 2019