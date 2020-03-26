Joan Sheppard Bennett
June 10, 1935 - March 23, 2020
Macon, GA- Joan Sheppard Bennett, 84, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020. A private graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of her life will be scheduled and hosted at Northside Christian Church in Macon, GA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Northside Christian Church, 5024 Northside Drive, Macon GA 31204 or the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon GA 31204.
Joan was born in Savannah, Georgia to the late John Franklin Sheppard, Sr. and Gertrude Ford Gillen Sheppard. She was preceded in death by her husband; Ralph Milton Bennett, Sr. and brother; John F. Sheppard, Jr. Joan attended schools in Florida and graduated from Miami Edison High School in Miami, FL. Joan was a devoted member of Northside Christian Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
A special thanks to our family and friends for the gracious outpour of love, thoughts and prayers during our loss. Additionally, we would like to thank Northside Christian Church for the friendship and kindness they have extended our mother over the past 20 years, Our special thanks to the Gaming Girls who made each event and meeting an exciting time for our wonderful mother.
She is survived by her children; Ralph (Lucy) Bennett, Jr., Debbie Ashburn, Grant (Kathy) Bennett, Phillip (Janice) Bennett, grandchildren; Christy (Casey) Dryden, Nicholas Bennett, Garrett Bennett, Matthew Ashburn, Emily Bennett, Erin Bennett, great grandchildren; Chloe and Bennett Dryden, twin sister; Jean Sheppard Russell and sister; Mayo Eagledove, brothers; Millard Gillen, Jack Gillen Tex Gillen and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joan Sheppard Bennett
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2020