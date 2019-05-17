Joann Crawford Tucker
January 4, 1939 - May 15, 2019
Byron, GA- Joann Crawford Tucker, 80, of Byron, joined her husband Edgar in heaven on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Reverend Lee Griffin will officiate.
Joann was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late William and Reba Crawford. She was employed for several years by Krystal's. Her greatest joy came from her family, and taking care of them. Joann also enjoyed cooking.
Joann was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband; Edgar Isaac Tucker, and ten siblings.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her son; Leon Tucker, grandchildren; Ashley Sutton, Seth Sutton, and Aaron Tucker. Great grandson; Jackson Sutton and siblings; Pat Crawford, Betty Ferguson, Luci Zamaftas, Matt Brandon, Alton Crawford, Mike Crawford, Sam Crawford and Den Crawford.
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019