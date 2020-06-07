Joann (Greenway) Hammock
1936 - 2020
Joann Greenway Hammock
January 29, 1936 - May 30, 2020
Gray, GA- Joann Hammock, of Gray, GA, passed away at the age of 84 on May 30, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hart's memorial Chapel in Macon.
Mrs. Hammock was born in Macon, Georgia on January 29, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Clint and Cora Greenway and grew up in Macon before moving to Gray in 1970. She worked in the banking business with Macon Federal and Georgia Bank until she retired to be a stay at home wife and mother. She was the widow of Marty Hammock.
Mrs. Hammock was a member of Swift Creek United Methodist Church, the Jones County Pilot Club and was an active member of Jonesco Academy. She enjoyed gardening, painting, traveling with Mr. Hammock to Walking Horse shows, watching her grandsons play sports and spending time with her family. Mrs. Hammock loved her animals, especially her cats.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hammock is predeceased by her son-in-law, Gary Faulkner.
Mrs. Hammock is survived by her daughters, LeAnn Faulkner and Penny (Rick) Talton; her grandsons, Tyler (Hannah) Faulkner, Trent Faulkner, Griffin Cleveland, and Gray Talton; her great grandsons, Gibbs and Banks Faulker. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Nola) Greenway; her nephews, Lance Greenway and Scott (Wendy) Greenway of Grayson, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Joann Greenway Hammock



Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 7 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Penny, so sorry to learn of the death of your Mother. God Bless You.
Nancy Brown
Friend
June 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
