Joann Greenway Hammock
January 29, 1936 - May 30, 2020
Gray, GA- Joann Hammock, of Gray, GA, passed away at the age of 84 on May 30, 2020. A private funeral service will be held Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Hart's memorial Chapel in Macon.
Mrs. Hammock was born in Macon, Georgia on January 29, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Clint and Cora Greenway and grew up in Macon before moving to Gray in 1970. She worked in the banking business with Macon Federal and Georgia Bank until she retired to be a stay at home wife and mother. She was the widow of Marty Hammock.
Mrs. Hammock was a member of Swift Creek United Methodist Church, the Jones County Pilot Club and was an active member of Jonesco Academy. She enjoyed gardening, painting, traveling with Mr. Hammock to Walking Horse shows, watching her grandsons play sports and spending time with her family. Mrs. Hammock loved her animals, especially her cats.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hammock is predeceased by her son-in-law, Gary Faulkner.
Mrs. Hammock is survived by her daughters, LeAnn Faulkner and Penny (Rick) Talton; her grandsons, Tyler (Hannah) Faulkner, Trent Faulkner, Griffin Cleveland, and Gray Talton; her great grandsons, Gibbs and Banks Faulker. She is also survived by her brother, Jerry (Nola) Greenway; her nephews, Lance Greenway and Scott (Wendy) Greenway of Grayson, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, or the Methodist Home for Children and Youth, 304 Pierce Ave, Macon, GA 31204.
Published in The Telegraph from Jun. 7 to Jun. 21, 2020.