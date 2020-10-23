JOANN JACKSON (Mama J)May 8, 1953 - October 17, 2020Macon, GA- CELEBRATION OF LIFETHE SOVEREIGN CREATOR blessed Joann Jackson, more widely known as "Mama J" to live over 67 years, sharing most of her personal life supporting her husband of over 40 years, her children, grandchildren, spiritual family, close friends, and associates.Born into the Hollman (Hallman) & Grant families in Holly Hill, South Carolina, she grew up as the fourth of eight children of Tommie Lee Grant and Josephine Hallman.She was educated in the Holly Hill School System, where she later worked as the Title IV District Secretary, after graduating from college in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She was a member of the Worldwide Church of God, where she spent many years mentoring youth in the areas of sports, music, and personal development, as a counselor and program coordinator.Following the same Sabbatarian beliefs and principles taught to Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Moses, and their descendants down through Jesus Christ and the Apostles; she later became a member of the Sovereign Church (Congregation) of 'ELOHIYM, International, where she served as a Minister and Chief Financial Officer, while continuing her passion of positively mentoring others ... until her unexpected and untimely death.Since 1996, in addition to her roles and responsibilities at the US Headquarters, she also inspired the creation and implementation of many international intervention programs, designed to facilitate the development, training and empowerment of women and youth, throughout Africa, Asia, and the Middle-East; in the areas of food production, personal resource management, technical and skills training and cross-cultural human relationship cultivation.These programs implemented by P-ARI Foundation, 1BLOOD International, 6KEYS Health Ministries, AAPED, and many others, have positively impacted millions around the world to date.As we celebrate her life with both joy and sadness, we, the family, also hereby acknowledge, with thanksgiving, the prayers, contributions, support, and various demonstrations of love throughout our lives together, and especially during this our season of transition.Until the time of the future meeting and ultimate rejoicing of all of humanity, we bid each of you "Farewell and GODSPEED!"The Family