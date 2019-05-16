Joann Lacefield
November 20, 1948 - May 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Joann Lacefield, of Macon, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, at 1:00 PM, with Father David Koetter and Father J. Scott Winchel officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service in the back of the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Lacefield was born in Jefferson, Kentucky and spent most of her life in Macon, GA. She retired from Brown & Williamson at the age of 46, after 30 years of service. Mrs. Lacefield loved the outdoors, including camping and bird watching. She also loved spending time with her family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , www.lung.org.
Survivors: Son, Finley Terry (Tammy) Wright, Jr.; Granddaughters, Olivia Kemp and Ella Grace Wright; Son, John E. (Brenda) Volz, Jr.; Grandchildren, Zackary Austan Moriarty, Ryan Wade Moriarty, Ashley Nicole Smallwood, and Karolyn Elaine Volz.
Register online and express condolences at www.hartsmort.com.
Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201, has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Joann Lacefield
Published in The Telegraph from May 16 to May 17, 2019